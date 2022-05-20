Watch: Kili Paul vibes on Alka Yagnik's 'Chura Ke Dil Mera'

Internet sensation Kili Paul along with his sister Neema uploaded a video which went viral.

In the video, Kili is seen dressed in his traditional maroon attire while Neema is seen dressed in maroon attire and ornaments. They can be seen lip syncing to the old Bollywood hit song 'Chura ke dil mera' from the movie "Main Khiladi Tu Anari". This has left netizens feeling amazed.

One of the users commented, "Shoot a complete song once.. Something new now."

Another user wrote, "God u should come to India...love those expressions @karanjohar ...do something."

The video was uploaded by kili_paul and neemapaul155 on Instagram with the caption, "Chura Ke Dil Mera @akshaykumar @theshilpashetty @anumalikmusic @kumarsanuofficial @therealalkayagnik."

Since being posted, the video has gained 549k views, 81k likes and multiple comments.

Have a look at the video:

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 06:28 PM IST