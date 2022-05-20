Watch: Grandma enjoys laundry time with dancing beats

Recently, a video went viral in which a grandma was seen having fun while doing laundry.

In the video, the grandma tries to do some salsa moves as she grooves on the banger beats. She looks at the camera and starts smiling. Her reaction is winning hearts of the netizens.

Have a look at the video:

One of the users commented, "She's got some mooves, That the best life attitude." "This will be me the first day I get to do laundry without putting in quarters," joked another

The clip was shared by Goodnews_movement on Instagram a few hours ago with the caption, "I don't think anyone has had fun doing laundry... whatever you do, try to make it fun."

Since being posted, the video has gained almost 2 million views and has received 84k likes and multiple comments.

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 03:47 PM IST