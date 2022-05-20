e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Viral / Watch: Grandma enjoys laundry time with dancing beats

Watch: Grandma enjoys laundry time with dancing beats

Video of a grandma dancing on a banger has left netizens amazed.

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 03:47 PM IST

Advertisement

Recently, a video went viral in which a grandma was seen having fun while doing laundry.

In the video, the grandma tries to do some salsa moves as she grooves on the banger beats. She looks at the camera and starts smiling. Her reaction is winning hearts of the netizens.

Have a look at the video:

One of the users commented, "She's got some mooves, That the best life attitude." "This will be me the first day I get to do laundry without putting in quarters," joked another

The clip was shared by Goodnews_movement on Instagram a few hours ago with the caption, "I don't think anyone has had fun doing laundry... whatever you do, try to make it fun."

Since being posted, the video has gained almost 2 million views and has received 84k likes and multiple comments.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

Virat Kohli consoles Matthew Wade, Here's how netizens reacted on Twitter Virat Kohli consoles Matthew Wade, Here's how netizens reacted on Twitter

ALSO READ

Watch: Girl imitates 'Encanto' movie moves in viral video Watch: Girl imitates 'Encanto' movie moves in viral video

ALSO READ

Watch: Baby reacts to parents playing Rock, Paper, Scissors Watch: Baby reacts to parents playing Rock, Paper, Scissors
Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 03:47 PM IST