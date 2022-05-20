e-Paper Get App
Watch: Too lazy to look for your cat? Use her kitten instead!

Genius hack to call your cat back home has left netizens in splits

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 04:16 PM IST

Recently, a video went viral in which a guy uses a kitten to call her mom back home.

In the video, the guy holds the kitten near the window. She meows to call her mom and in an instance the mama cat can be seen running on the way back home. This hack has left netizens in splits.

One of the users commented, "Good job, got her attention"

While another user joked, "She really said "What izz Wrong with you?"

The clip was uploaded by @viralhog with the caption, "This guy uses a kitten to call back mama cat and she instantly talks back!"

Since being posted the video has gained 116k views, 9k likes and multiple comments.

Have a look at the video:

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 04:16 PM IST