Memes alert! Ravi Shastri takes to Twitter, netizens turn into memers

Former India coach Ravi Shastri took to Twitter and shared a picture of him in a multicolor jacket and a golden chain complete with a pair of snazzy sunglasses. He captioned the post, "My family lives in Mumbai and I live in the moment." Netizens went crazy and flooded the microblogging site Twitter with memes using his picture.

One of the users shared a picture of Ravi Shastri's lookalike in Mumbai's local train and captioned the picture, "Shastri sir took down train towards virar instead of churchgate train. When asked to get down on next station and change the train he said he wanted to live the moment."

Since being posted the Tweet has received 65k likes and multiple comments and retweets.

Here's how netizens the netizens reacted on Twitter:

Shastri sir took down train towards virar instead of churchgate train. When asked to get down pn next station and change the train he said he wanted to live the moment. pic.twitter.com/LlotunJFLM — Kakashi Hatake (@AnbuBlackOps07) May 20, 2022

Me after knowing RCB is just a step away from qualifying for Playoffs! pic.twitter.com/wub4LAgMZS — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 20, 2022

After connecting the data cable to the laptop at the first attempt. pic.twitter.com/DRGSpVsbUM — Rashi Acharya (@RashiReports) May 20, 2022

Hui hui pitne se bach gya 😹🤣 pic.twitter.com/Qgr5VVT7wQ — Nishant 🇮🇳 (@Nishantchant) May 20, 2022

PT sir after giving the morning assembly speech in English: pic.twitter.com/ksefdMNd3Z — G u r प्री त 🍷 (@DareToSarcasm) May 20, 2022

When i match both sides of balance sheet in one go: pic.twitter.com/auSBHY6CLK — shivalika (@notahotpotato) May 20, 2022

Mithun Chakraborty standing to give grand salute pic.twitter.com/UiDhkqlDEY — Ankita (@Memeswalimulagi) May 20, 2022

Avg bio student after doing double integration and getting the right answer in one attempt pic.twitter.com/G1kgqYdGjS — Divyansh 🇮🇳 (@_divyanxh) May 20, 2022

Me after using trimax gold pen instead of ₹5 pen pic.twitter.com/6jdLzxnJiU — Laksh (@lj__listens) May 20, 2022

Me after saying Pardon instead of Sorry :- pic.twitter.com/fdenQUxL77 — MainKiyaanJi👄 (@shalusterr) May 20, 2022

Hindi medium student me after using ya, obviously, sure during conversation pic.twitter.com/efvBRrWfCE — Rahul🤡 (@tatyabichumemer) May 20, 2022

Me after naming it dalgona instead of phenti hui coffee. pic.twitter.com/tGoP8gZWNU — The Hawk Eye (@thehawkeyex) May 20, 2022

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 06:45 PM IST