Home / Viral / Memes alert! Ravi Shastri takes to Twitter, netizens turn into memers

Memes alert! Ravi Shastri takes to Twitter, netizens turn into memers

Ravi Shastri shares a picture of him on Twitter, Netizens are making memes

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 06:45 PM IST

(Image source: Symbols and Emoticons)
Former India coach Ravi Shastri took to Twitter and shared a picture of him in a multicolor jacket and a golden chain complete with a pair of snazzy sunglasses. He captioned the post, "My family lives in Mumbai and I live in the moment." Netizens went crazy and flooded the microblogging site Twitter with memes using his picture.

One of the users shared a picture of Ravi Shastri's lookalike in Mumbai's local train and captioned the picture, "Shastri sir took down train towards virar instead of churchgate train. When asked to get down on next station and change the train he said he wanted to live the moment."

Since being posted the Tweet has received 65k likes and multiple comments and retweets.

Here's how netizens the netizens reacted on Twitter:

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 06:45 PM IST