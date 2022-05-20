Hate being messy while eating burritos? Say no more!

A group of engineering students at Johns Hopkins University invented an edible tape called Tastee Tape. An adhesive that is edible to keep all the ingredients tucked in wraps or burritos and eat without getting messy.

As a part of their senior design project. The enterprising students Tyler Guarino, Marie Eric, Rachel Nie and Erin Walsh spent school year in mastering the edible adhesives strips.

Walsh came up with the idea at the beginning of the semester when she bit into her burrito and struggled to keep her meal intact, Guarino told Baltimore news station WBAL -TV 11.

“She was eating her burrito one day,” Guarino explained, “and it was just everywhere. And she was like, ‘You know what? This is a problem to be fixed.'”

"Tastee Tape is made of an edible adhesive comprising a food-grade fibrous scaffold" the team said, but they haven't revealed the details of the recipe as they apply for patent.

“What I can say is that all its ingredients are safe to consume, are food grade and are common food and dietary additives,” Guarino said.

The Tastee Tape simply has to be separated from the wax paper and wet thoroughly before sticking to the food you’re preparing to eat.

The group of female chemical and biomolecular engineering students said they enjoyed their research by indulging in “too many burritos to count” while perfecting their product.

Design Day is an exciting landmark in our students’ journeys from studying engineering in the classroom and laboratory to becoming practicing engineers heading out to make a lasting and positive impact on our world,” dean Ed Schlesinger said

“Tastee Tape allows you to put full faith in your tortilla and enjoy your meal, mess-free,” Guarino said.

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 05:16 PM IST