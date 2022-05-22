e-Paper Get App
Watch: Granddad reaches out to his granddaughter

Sentimental video showing grandparents and grandkids bonding has gone viral

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 12:26 PM IST

Recently, a video went viral in which a granddad reaches out to his granddaughter.

In the video. the granddad texts her daughter about how he is feeling lonely and not feeling well. He asks her to come over so they can watch their favorite show. He also asks her to bring mashed potatoes, and strawberry ice-cream. This sentimental video has made netizens feel 'awe'

The video was uploaded by goodnewscorrespondent on Instagram just a day back with the caption, "Hug your grandparents."

Since being posted, the video has gained 66k views, and has received 5k and multiple comments.

Have a look at the video:

