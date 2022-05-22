Watch: Granddad reaches out to his granddaughter

Recently, a video went viral in which a granddad reaches out to his granddaughter.

In the video. the granddad texts her daughter about how he is feeling lonely and not feeling well. He asks her to come over so they can watch their favorite show. He also asks her to bring mashed potatoes, and strawberry ice-cream. This sentimental video has made netizens feel 'awe'

The video was uploaded by goodnewscorrespondent on Instagram just a day back with the caption, "Hug your grandparents."

Since being posted, the video has gained 66k views, and has received 5k and multiple comments.

Have a look at the video:

ALSO READ Watch: Grandma enjoys laundry time with dancing beats

Advertisement

ALSO READ Watch: Dog recognises his grandma as she walks by

ALSO READ Watch: Mom receives her graduation degree with daughter

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 12:26 PM IST