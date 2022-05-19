e-Paper Get App
Watch: Dog recognises his grandma as she walks by

Watch: Dog recognises his grandma as she walks by

Overwhelming video of dog reacting to recognising his grandma has gone viral

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 04:23 PM IST

Recently, a video went viral in which a dog recognises his grandma after she passes by.

In the video, the dog is walking with his mom and walks by her. He then turns around and runs up to her excitedly. His overwhelming reaction is winning the hearts of the netizens.

"Haru loves his grandma. So grandma decided to cover up and walk past without saying hi. Watch how he runs to her after recognising her scent." reads the text on the video.

The video was shared by @Yoda4ever yesterday with the caption, "Dog recognizes grandma in disguise while walking on street.."

Since being posted, this video has been watched 140k times and has received 9k likes and multiple comments.

Have a look at the video:

