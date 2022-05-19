Watch: Grandpa goes seashell hunting and reveals his secret

Recently, a video went viral in which a granddad goes seashell hunting with his kids and grandkids.

In the video, kids are seen collecting the seashells but the mother comes to know about the secret that her father has been hiding from them. "He goes to a souvenir shop to purchase a bag full of beautiful shells and plants them for us to find it," reads the text on the video.

After the video was posted, many netizens became emotional and recalled similar incidents.

The video was shared by @hey.its.mikki, then it was re-shared by goodnews_movement with the caption, "What parents do in the name of love."

Since being posted, the video has been watched almost 2 million times, and has received 141k likes and multiple comments.

Have a look at the video:

