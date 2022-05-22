Missing fun at work? This DJ dog will make you groove to its beats

e-Paper Get App
Video of DJ dog grooving to beats has gone viral

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 12:27 PM IST

Recently, a video went viral in which a dog is acting to make beats.

In the video, the dog is seen wearing headphones and taps on its sweet little sloth toy to match the beat. He grooves to the beats of the song with the help of its humans Gary and Susan. This cute doggo has left netizens in feeling awe.

The video was posted by barked on Instagram a 2 days ago with the caption, "DJ Marley in da house 📹 @marleyinny."

Since being posted, the video has been watched 539k times and has received 37k likes and multiple comments.

Have a look at the video:

Published on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 12:27 PM IST