DelhiRains trends on Twitter after heavy rainfall

Delhi witnessed heavy rainfalls this morning. Netizens flooded the microblogging site Twitter with their reaction as they finally found peace from the summer heat.
The temperature fell from 29 degree Celsius to 18 degree Celsius on Monday (23, May) in the period between 5.40 am and 7 am. Several areas reported traffic jams and uprooting of trees. Waterlogging was also reported from several parts of Delhi and Gurgaon after rainfall.
Here's how netizens reacted:
Looking at the #DelhiRains & weather,— Kaagaz Apps (@KaagazS) May 23, 2022
Delhiites be like 😅 pic.twitter.com/2XpYPWG5t9
Had Monday plans to go to office and attend meetings— Ramneek Kashyap 🚀🇮🇳🚀 (@RamneekKashyap1) May 23, 2022
Delhi rains#DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/VB3tn5IyOo
South Delhi and Gurgaon seems to be getting all the fury 😼— IndiaMetSky Weather (@indiametsky) May 23, 2022
Parts of #Gurgaon even reported hailstorm too#DelhiRains https://t.co/dr3sBipkme
I'm still in utter disbelief of this shot. #DelhiRains #Delhi pic.twitter.com/UVRmvcyF4S— 𝗪𝗵𝗮𝗰𝗸𝗶𝗲 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗻 🍜 (@ClandestineDee) May 23, 2022
Wake-up and smell the rain #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/fxjb9Dt2M8— Rishabh (@RishabhMehrotra) May 23, 2022
#Delhi is behaving like that ex who realises your value just when you're about to leave it for #Bangalore! #DelhiRains #flightdelay pic.twitter.com/XhbEje0OCW— Neera Bhardwaj (@Neerabha) May 23, 2022
The morning didn’t turn out how I planned, but it was beautiful nevertheless #GurgaonRains #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/49tN274RSu— Shelly (@QueSeraSera___x) May 23, 2022
Happiness is….Delhi rains in summer 💕#DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/49ghXXkks9— SirishaRao (@SirishaRao17) May 23, 2022
Woke up to this crazy storm. #DelhiRains— K 😈 | HODL, DCA & CT running hedge funds r scam (@K_NON_9) May 23, 2022
The last we experienced something like this was March 2020 right before the C-19 wave. pic.twitter.com/2vNQpFcK1H
DELHI rain ☔☔ hampered normal'life।— UTTAMCHAND अहिरवाल (@UttamYKT) May 23, 2022
Many flights are either cancel or delayed#DelhiRains#Gurgaon #storm pic.twitter.com/s4uY3ZeCl5
ALSO READWatch: Snake found in hostel toilet
ALSO READWatch: Toddler helps man
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)