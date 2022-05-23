DelhiRains trends on Twitter after heavy rainfall

Delhi witnessed heavy rainfalls this morning. Netizens flooded the microblogging site Twitter with their reaction as they finally found peace from the summer heat.

The temperature fell from 29 degree Celsius to 18 degree Celsius on Monday (23, May) in the period between 5.40 am and 7 am. Several areas reported traffic jams and uprooting of trees. Waterlogging was also reported from several parts of Delhi and Gurgaon after rainfall.

Here's how netizens reacted:

Looking at the #DelhiRains & weather,



Delhiites be like 😅 pic.twitter.com/2XpYPWG5t9 — Kaagaz Apps (@KaagazS) May 23, 2022

Had Monday plans to go to office and attend meetings



Delhi rains#DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/VB3tn5IyOo — Ramneek Kashyap 🚀🇮🇳🚀 (@RamneekKashyap1) May 23, 2022

South Delhi and Gurgaon seems to be getting all the fury 😼

Parts of #Gurgaon even reported hailstorm too#DelhiRains https://t.co/dr3sBipkme — IndiaMetSky Weather (@indiametsky) May 23, 2022

#Delhi is behaving like that ex who realises your value just when you're about to leave it for #Bangalore! #DelhiRains #flightdelay pic.twitter.com/XhbEje0OCW — Neera Bhardwaj (@Neerabha) May 23, 2022

The morning didn’t turn out how I planned, but it was beautiful nevertheless #GurgaonRains #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/49tN274RSu — Shelly (@QueSeraSera___x) May 23, 2022

Woke up to this crazy storm. #DelhiRains

The last we experienced something like this was March 2020 right before the C-19 wave. pic.twitter.com/2vNQpFcK1H — K 😈 | HODL, DCA & CT running hedge funds r scam (@K_NON_9) May 23, 2022

Published on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 12:19 PM IST