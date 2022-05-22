e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Viral / Watch: Van Gogh illusion in downtown Toronto

Watch: Van Gogh illusion in downtown Toronto

Video of mind blowing illusion has gone viral!

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 06:10 PM IST

Advertisement

In the video, a box is placed on a street which creates an illusion. It has a painting of Vincent Willem Van Gogh who was a Dutch Post-Impressionist painter. It creates an illusion that the face is following your direction while looking at you. This has left netizens amazed.

The clip was shared by @TansuYegen on Twitter with the caption, "Van Gogh watches people walking in front of him in downtown Toronto…"

Since being posted the video has been watched 568k times and has received multiple likes and comments.

Have a look at the video:

ALSO READ

Watch: Mannequin arrives at baggage looking like dead body Watch: Mannequin arrives at baggage looking like dead body
Advertisement

ALSO READ

Watch: Snake found in hostel toilet Watch: Snake found in hostel toilet

ALSO READ

Missing fun at work? This DJ dog will make you groove to its beats Missing fun at work? This DJ dog will make you groove to its beats
Published on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 06:10 PM IST