Watch: Van Gogh illusion in downtown Toronto

In the video, a box is placed on a street which creates an illusion. It has a painting of Vincent Willem Van Gogh who was a Dutch Post-Impressionist painter. It creates an illusion that the face is following your direction while looking at you. This has left netizens amazed.

The clip was shared by @TansuYegen on Twitter with the caption, "Van Gogh watches people walking in front of him in downtown Toronto…"

Since being posted the video has been watched 568k times and has received multiple likes and comments.

Have a look at the video:

Van Gogh watches people walking in front of him in downtown Toronto…pic.twitter.com/4H0EXj2mJ1 — Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) May 21, 2022

ALSO READ Watch: Mannequin arrives at baggage looking like dead body

Advertisement

ALSO READ Watch: Snake found in hostel toilet

ALSO READ Missing fun at work? This DJ dog will make you groove to its beats

Published on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 06:10 PM IST