Watch: Mannequin arrives at baggage looking like dead body

Recently, a video went viral in which a mannequin that looked like a dead body arrived at baggage claim.

In the video, the people are seen waiting for their bags to arrive, but a mannequin which was wrapped like a dead body arrived. This made the people around it curious and made them raise their eyebrows. But nobody dared to touch it.

One of the users commented, "Why, why didn’t anyone poke or touch it? Baffles me how they just out right dismiss the baggage looking corpse."

The clip was shared by viralhog on Instagram a day ago with the caption, "A mannequin lamp raised some eyebrows at baggage claim."

Since being posted the video has gained 122k views, 5k likes and multiple comments.

Have a look at the video:

ALSO READ Oops! Guy lands on wrong roof

Advertisement

ALSO READ Watch: Snake found in hostel toilet

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 03:23 PM IST