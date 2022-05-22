e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Viral / Watch: Snake found in hostel toilet

Watch: Snake found in hostel toilet

Hosteler asks for funds to raise the snake they found in the toilet, and netizens flood Twitter with their hilarious response

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 02:20 PM IST

Advertisement

Recently, a snake was found in the hostel's toilet. Hostellers made a signboard out of a paper in which they wrote, "In order to feed the snake we have no fund. Please support us." They have also mentioned their UPI IDs and have drawn a fake QR code. This has left netizens in splits and they flooded the micro blogging site Twitter with their hilarious and witty replies.

The tweet was uploaded by Nimit Jain a few hours back.

Here's how the netizens reacted:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

ALSO READ

Missing fun at work? This DJ dog will make you groove to its beats Missing fun at work? This DJ dog will make you groove to its beats

ALSO READ

Oops! Guy lands on wrong roof Oops! Guy lands on wrong roof

ALSO READ

Watch: Son reacting to father bringing home a bicycle Watch: Son reacting to father bringing home a bicycle

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 02:20 PM IST