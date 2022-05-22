Watch: Snake found in hostel toilet

Recently, a snake was found in the hostel's toilet. Hostellers made a signboard out of a paper in which they wrote, "In order to feed the snake we have no fund. Please support us." They have also mentioned their UPI IDs and have drawn a fake QR code. This has left netizens in splits and they flooded the micro blogging site Twitter with their hilarious and witty replies.
The tweet was uploaded by Nimit Jain a few hours back.
Here's how the netizens reacted:
Atleast now there won’t be a rat problem. 🐀 Also how do I support the snake?— Shree (@Shree57129987) May 22, 2022
Hostel warden be like : pic.twitter.com/DflPKPBwjd— Nimit Jain (@sarcasticnimitt) May 22, 2022
Feeding snakes? Haven't we all doing that all our lives😂😂😂— Sweta 🌼 (@couchhpotatoo_) May 22, 2022
Snake be like: pic.twitter.com/0VZVOogekR— Namann (@Humanpsv) May 22, 2022
Wondering how that QR code will work? 😂— Harshhh! (@Harsh_humour) May 22, 2022
Meme just got real🤣— PoisonIvy (@Simbawwgfyr) May 22, 2022
Do these 3 live in ur hostel...? pic.twitter.com/SH4qNAt0zu— Victor (@Vict0rLazy) May 22, 2022
Snake be like pic.twitter.com/Ndo1wF3aQT— tushR🍕 (@heyytusharr) May 22, 2022
Le snake pic.twitter.com/1VI8XAITaH— Harshit Jain (@Harshitjain304) May 22, 2022
