Watch: Snake found in hostel toilet

Recently, a snake was found in the hostel's toilet. Hostellers made a signboard out of a paper in which they wrote, "In order to feed the snake we have no fund. Please support us." They have also mentioned their UPI IDs and have drawn a fake QR code. This has left netizens in splits and they flooded the micro blogging site Twitter with their hilarious and witty replies.

The tweet was uploaded by Nimit Jain a few hours back.

Here's how the netizens reacted:

Atleast now there won’t be a rat problem. 🐀 Also how do I support the snake? — Shree (@Shree57129987) May 22, 2022

Hostel warden be like : pic.twitter.com/DflPKPBwjd — Nimit Jain (@sarcasticnimitt) May 22, 2022

Feeding snakes? Haven't we all doing that all our lives😂😂😂 — Sweta 🌼 (@couchhpotatoo_) May 22, 2022

Wondering how that QR code will work? 😂 — Harshhh! (@Harsh_humour) May 22, 2022

Meme just got real🤣 — PoisonIvy (@Simbawwgfyr) May 22, 2022

Do these 3 live in ur hostel...? pic.twitter.com/SH4qNAt0zu — Victor (@Vict0rLazy) May 22, 2022

Published on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 02:20 PM IST