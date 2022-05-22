e-Paper Get App
Watch: Son reacting to father bringing home a bicycle

Video of son reacting to his father bringing home bicycle has gone viral

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 01:00 PM IST

Recently, a video went viral in which a son is jumping in joy while the father brings home a bicycle.

In the video, a man can be seen putting a garland over his new second-hand bicycle and worshipping it. The son standing beside him can be seen jumping with joy. His reaction is winning hearts on the internet.

The clip has been shared by IAS Awanish Sharan on Twitter with the caption, "It’s just a second-hand bicycle. Look at the joy on their faces. Their expression says, they have bought a New Mercedes Benz."

Since being posted, the video has gained 755k views and has received 66k likes and multiple comments.

Have a look at the video:

