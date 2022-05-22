e-Paper Get App
Watch: Toddler helps man

Toddler is winning hearts on the internet with her kind gesture

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 06:07 PM IST

Recently, a video went viral in which a little girl is helping a injured man who is seen walking with the help of Underarm Crutch.

In the video, the little girl pulls the chair and holds him to support him, while he sits down on the chair. Then she proceeds to hold his Underarm Crutch. Her kind gesture is wiinning hearts of the netizens.

One of the users commented, "What a sweet little person."

Another user wrote, "Best thing i have seen all week."

The clip was shared by @Thund3rB0lt on Twitter a few days back with the caption, "Toddler of the Year."

Since being posted, the video has been watched 252k times and has received multiple likes and comments.

Have a look at the video:

Published on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 06:07 PM IST