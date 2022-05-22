e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Viral / Watch: Dog plays baseball

Watch: Dog plays baseball

Video of dog playing baseball has gone viral

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 03:52 PM IST

Advertisement

Recently, a video went viral in which a dog was seen playing.

In the video, he holds the bat in his mouth and the owner throws the ball. He swings his head to hit the ball with bat. This has left netizens amazed.

The clip was shared by @Yoda4ever on Twitter a day ago with the caption, "Nailed it.."

Since being posted, the video has gained 637k views and 51k likes and has received multiple comments.

Have a look at the video:

ALSO READ

Watch: Mannequin arrives at baggage looking like dead body Watch: Mannequin arrives at baggage looking like dead body
Advertisement

ALSO READ

Watch: Snake found in hostel toilet Watch: Snake found in hostel toilet

ALSO READ

Oops! Guy lands on wrong roof Oops! Guy lands on wrong roof

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 03:52 PM IST