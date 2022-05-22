Watch: Dog plays baseball

Recently, a video went viral in which a dog was seen playing.

In the video, he holds the bat in his mouth and the owner throws the ball. He swings his head to hit the ball with bat. This has left netizens amazed.

The clip was shared by @Yoda4ever on Twitter a day ago with the caption, "Nailed it.."

Since being posted, the video has gained 637k views and 51k likes and has received multiple comments.

Have a look at the video:

ALSO READ Watch: Mannequin arrives at baggage looking like dead body

Advertisement

ALSO READ Watch: Snake found in hostel toilet

ALSO READ Oops! Guy lands on wrong roof

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 03:52 PM IST