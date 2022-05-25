Watch video: Specially-abled father dropping kids to school

In a video, the specially-abled father is seen riding a tricycle. As he is going to drop his kids to school.
The video has been uploaded by IAS Sonal Goel on Twitter two days back and since then it has been watched 136k times and has received 14k likes and multiple comments.
Watch video:
Read Also
Watch: Little girl refuses to hold boy's hand in jealousy, her reaction is leaving netizens in...
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)