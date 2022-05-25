e-Paper Get App

Watch video: Specially-abled father dropping kids to school

Video of father dropping his kids to school on tricycle has gone viral

FPJ Web DeskUpdated:Wednesday, May 25, 2022, 05:29 PM IST
article-image

In a video, the specially-abled father is seen riding a tricycle. As he is going to drop his kids to school.

The video has been uploaded by IAS Sonal Goel on Twitter two days back and since then it has been watched 136k times and has received 14k likes and multiple comments.

Watch video:

