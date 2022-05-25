e-Paper Get App

Watch: Dog seen enjoying applause thinking it's for him instead of newlyweds

Video of dog's reaction to applause has gone viral

Wednesday, May 25, 2022
article-image

In a video, a dog is seen enjoying as he thinks guests are clapping for him instead of newlywed couple.

The clip has been posted by dogsofinstagram on Instagram a day back and since then it has been watched 663k times and has received 45k likes and multiple comments.

Watch video:

Asia Cup preview: India eye big win against Indonesia, favourable result in Pakistan vs Japan match

Narinder Batra resigns as president of the Indian Olympic Association

Cabinet approves sale of govt stake in Hindustan Zinc: Report

Will not beg for anything, retire from politics if proven my role in terror activity: Yasin Malik on...

Rajasthan: Gehlot govt facing challenges over candidate selection for Rajya Sabha polls