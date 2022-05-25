e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Viral / Watch: Parents turn kid's drawing into customised toy

Watch: Parents turn kid's drawing into customised toy

Video of kid reacting to parents turning his drawing into toy has gone viral

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Wednesday, May 25, 2022, 01:28 PM IST

Advertisement

In the video, the kid opens the box to sees a stuffed toy. He holds it in his hands and runs to his room. He looks at a drawing made by him and jumps in joy.

The clip has been shared by u/UchihaLegolas on Reddit two days ago and since then it has received 11k upvotes.

Watch video.

ALSO READ

Voldemort or Gorr? First look at Christian Bale in 'Thor: Love and Thunder' Voldemort or Gorr? First look at Christian Bale in 'Thor: Love and Thunder'
Advertisement

ALSO READ

Artist paints Amber Heard as Pinocchio Artist paints Amber Heard as Pinocchio

ALSO READ

Watch: Kitten imitates actions Watch: Kitten imitates actions

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Wednesday, May 25, 2022, 01:28 PM IST