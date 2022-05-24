e-Paper Get App
Home / Viral / Artist paints Amber Heard as Pinocchio

Netizens flood Twitter with their reactions after they see the graffiti

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 05:13 PM IST

Trials of Johnny Deep and Amber Heard have been in talks. An artist painted Amber Heard as Pinocchio and wrote: "You broke my nose Johnny." Reportedly, it's in Spain.

Netizens expressed their displeasure by stating even a man who is accused of abuse doesn't gets so much hate.

Here's how netizens reacted:

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 05:13 PM IST