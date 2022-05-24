Artist paints Amber Heard as Pinocchio

Trials of Johnny Deep and Amber Heard have been in talks. An artist painted Amber Heard as Pinocchio and wrote: "You broke my nose Johnny." Reportedly, it's in Spain.
Netizens expressed their displeasure by stating even a man who is accused of abuse doesn't gets so much hate.
Here's how netizens reacted:
NY street art. Love it#JusticeForJohnny #JohnnyDepp #AmberIsALiar #streetart #AmberHeardlsAnAbuser #JohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/IYTD7uMBKy— Z_dd (@Sunshine_bestUK) May 23, 2022
V weird and gross how people are treating this like Public spectacle and entertainment— McUltra (@Why_Izzet_Spicy) May 23, 2022
Absolutely awful making this into entertainment. This poor woman is getting harassed over some of the worst moments of her life.— Lozzle McFozzle 💙😷💉 (@lozzlemcfozzle) May 23, 2022
The evidence altogether indicates pretty clearly that he wasn't abusive... and very, VERY clearly that she was.— Caroline 🌊🇺🇸 (@carcarolina456) May 23, 2022
However, I'm pretty grossed out by the insensitive behavior from people treating this like some kind of celeb drama when it's actually a pretty horrific situation
Regardless on who you think is right or wrong, making street art on a domestic violence court case is disgusting. Bet this'll encourage abuse victims to come forward even more now, right?— Matthew In The Multiverse Of Madness (@PTSD_barnum) May 23, 2022
This is so fucking gross and honestly depressing.— Eoghan McAuliffe (@Dredgyboi) May 23, 2022
can someone please go throw paint over this— Becca 🌙 (@questforfilm) May 23, 2022
"You broke my nose, Johnny."— Michael Hobbes (@RottenInDenmark) May 23, 2022
Depp stans are accusing Heard of lying about having a broken nose after he head-butted her. She never said that, however, she said she *thought* he broke her nose because it hurt so bad.https://t.co/QfgCRIabix
Yeah people are forgetting that this is an actual domestic abuse trial and not just some Hollywood reality show. I get it’s a pretty wild and controversial court case but remember that everything you’re seeing there is either real, or what someone wants to be believed as such— nlolhere and 100 others (@nlolhere) May 24, 2022
