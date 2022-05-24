Artist paints Amber Heard as Pinocchio

Trials of Johnny Deep and Amber Heard have been in talks. An artist painted Amber Heard as Pinocchio and wrote: "You broke my nose Johnny." Reportedly, it's in Spain.

Netizens expressed their displeasure by stating even a man who is accused of abuse doesn't gets so much hate.

Here's how netizens reacted:

V weird and gross how people are treating this like Public spectacle and entertainment — McUltra (@Why_Izzet_Spicy) May 23, 2022

Absolutely awful making this into entertainment. This poor woman is getting harassed over some of the worst moments of her life. — Lozzle McFozzle 💙😷💉 (@lozzlemcfozzle) May 23, 2022

The evidence altogether indicates pretty clearly that he wasn't abusive... and very, VERY clearly that she was.

However, I'm pretty grossed out by the insensitive behavior from people treating this like some kind of celeb drama when it's actually a pretty horrific situation — Caroline 🌊🇺🇸 (@carcarolina456) May 23, 2022

Regardless on who you think is right or wrong, making street art on a domestic violence court case is disgusting. Bet this'll encourage abuse victims to come forward even more now, right? — Matthew In The Multiverse Of Madness (@PTSD_barnum) May 23, 2022

This is so fucking gross and honestly depressing. — Eoghan McAuliffe (@Dredgyboi) May 23, 2022

can someone please go throw paint over this — Becca 🌙 (@questforfilm) May 23, 2022

"You broke my nose, Johnny."

Depp stans are accusing Heard of lying about having a broken nose after he head-butted her. She never said that, however, she said she *thought* he broke her nose because it hurt so bad.https://t.co/QfgCRIabix — Michael Hobbes (@RottenInDenmark) May 23, 2022

Yeah people are forgetting that this is an actual domestic abuse trial and not just some Hollywood reality show. I get it’s a pretty wild and controversial court case but remember that everything you’re seeing there is either real, or what someone wants to be believed as such — nlolhere and 100 others (@nlolhere) May 24, 2022

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 05:13 PM IST