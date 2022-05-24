Watch: Cat pats human on head

In the video, the man is seen petting a cat while the other cat pats his head. She stops and waits for his reaction.

The clip has been shared by @Yoda4ever on Twitter yesterday and since then it has been watched 63k times and has received 3k likes and multiple comments.

Watch video:

Cat imitates a man petting another cat..🐈🐾💆😍😅 pic.twitter.com/Lj11ULRDVD — 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) May 23, 2022

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 04:13 PM IST