Watch: Cat pats human on head

Watch: Cat pats human on head

yes, you read it right! video of cat patting man's head has gone viral

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 04:13 PM IST

In the video, the man is seen petting a cat while the other cat pats his head. She stops and waits for his reaction.

The clip has been shared by @Yoda4ever on Twitter yesterday and since then it has been watched 63k times and has received 3k likes and multiple comments.

Watch video:

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 04:13 PM IST