Voldemort or Gorr? First look at Christian Bale in 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

After watching the trailer of 'Thor: Love and Thunder' netizens took to Twitter and flooded it with pictures of Christian Bale and Voldemort's character from 'Harry Potter' movie. They compared how he looks excatly like him but with a nose. Many joked that this is Voldemort before his nose was ripped off.

Here's how the netizens reacted:

First look at Christian Bale's Gorr, The God Butcher for “#Thor: Love and Thunder” pic.twitter.com/GGzFgwQzyE — mcu content (@mcucomfort) May 24, 2022

GUYS VOLDEMORT WITH A NOSE IN THOR LOVE AND THUNDER pic.twitter.com/L64DDAH1Qq — MrOcelot (@OcelotofDoom) May 24, 2022

Who said that Voldemort can just grow a nose and go to the marvel universe 😭😭😭😭😭😭 #MarvelStudios #marvel pic.twitter.com/cSZBUs6QQc — 8Verse Anthony AKA simp for waifus (@CEOofUzaki) May 24, 2022

🚨Voldemort is joining MCU in "Thor: Love and Thunder pic.twitter.com/hKfqt0numc — mihajlo 🌊 THIS LOVE TAYLOR'S VERSION (@JoblessSwiftie) May 24, 2022

Did I just saw Voldemort in Thor Love and Thunder? — احمد موخرز 🇲🇾 (@ahmadmukhriz93) May 24, 2022

Voldemort before his nose got ripped off. — Nimit (@nimitarora1991) May 24, 2022

When I first saw the trailer this morning I really thought… Voldemort’s twin. 😂 — Thomas Kauffman (@thomaskffmn) May 24, 2022

They probably gave Gorr the God Butcher a nose to avoid Voldemort comparisons or some shit — Menace 🐀 (@ratcazo) May 24, 2022

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 07:05 PM IST