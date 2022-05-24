e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Viral / Voldemort or Gorr? First look at Christian Bale in 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

Voldemort or Gorr? First look at Christian Bale in 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

Netizens flood Twitter after first look of Christian Bale

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 07:05 PM IST

Advertisement

After watching the trailer of 'Thor: Love and Thunder' netizens took to Twitter and flooded it with pictures of Christian Bale and Voldemort's character from 'Harry Potter' movie. They compared how he looks excatly like him but with a nose. Many joked that this is Voldemort before his nose was ripped off.

Here's how the netizens reacted:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 07:05 PM IST