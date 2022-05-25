e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Viral

Texas Shooting: Priyanka Chopra, Chris Evans, Selena Gomez, and other celebs express shock and grief

Celebs took to Twitter and expressed their grief and anger on Texas School Shooting

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Wednesday, May 25, 2022, 01:52 PM IST

Advertisement

A shooting in elementary school in Texas by a teenage gunman on Tuesday has shocked the entire world. As many as 19 kids and two adults were killed in the attack. A number of celebs expressed their grief and anger over the incident and some even questioned the US government over the frequent school shootings.

"It's time to turn this pain into action for every parent, for every citizen of this country," Biden said, his voice heavy with emotion.

"It's time for those who obstruct or delay or block commonsense gun laws -- we need to let you know that we will not forget," he said.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott, addressing an earlier news conference, named the suspect as Salvador Ramos, an 18-year-old local resident and a US citizen.

The gunman was killed by responding officers, the officials said.

Several celebs such as Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift and others took to social media to express their shock and extended their prayers and condolences for the families affected by the shooting.

Taylor Swift took to Twitter and wrote, "Filled with rage and grief, and so broken by the murders in Uvalde. By Buffalo, Laguna Woods and so many others. By the ways in which we, as a nation, have become conditioned to unfathomable and unbearable heartbreak. Steve’s words ring so true and cut so deep."

Here's how others celebs reacted:

Advertisement

Priyanka Chopra's Instagram story

Advertisement
Advertisement

Reportedly, this is one of the deadliest school shootings that has happened in the US. There have already been 27 school shootings in the country this year so far.

It was only a few days ago that ten people were killed in a mass shooting in New York.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, May 25, 2022, 01:52 PM IST