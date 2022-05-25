Meme Alert! #Instagramdown trends on Twitter

Same crap different day. Since past few days Instagram gets down frequently and, now its down again. Netizens who were frustrated with Instagram being down again and again, took to Twitter and expressed their displeasure with Instagram glitches. While many were seen sharing memes and how they switch to Twitter when Insta is down.

Here's how netizens reacted:

People coming to Twitter during instagram glitch.#instagramdown pic.twitter.com/uTvrExAGzj — Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja221B) May 25, 2022

People whose Instagram is still working -#instagramdown pic.twitter.com/jJuBgGRDQi — Tirthesh Jain (@Tirtheeyysh) May 25, 2022

This is where Twitter comes to show to confirm whether instagram is down or our network 🥱 — Sateesh Reddy (@_Sateesh__) May 25, 2022

Whenever Instagram got down, i got time to clear my Gallery 😮‍💨#instagramdown — Yash Upadhyay (@WTF_Yash05) May 25, 2022

#instagramdown #EnoughIsEnough

And people starts tweeting ' me running towards twitter' ...' Mark Zuckerberg at meta headquarters' etc..etc.. pic.twitter.com/xFTGU1MT7Q — Varsha saandilyae (@saandilyae) May 25, 2022

Pov: You came to twitter to see if instagram is down#instagramdown pic.twitter.com/grKFVj9CAx — XOmate (@z_omate) May 25, 2022