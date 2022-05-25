Meme Alert! #Instagramdown trends on Twitter

Same crap different day. Since past few days Instagram gets down frequently and, now its down again. Netizens who were frustrated with Instagram being down again and again, took to Twitter and expressed their displeasure with Instagram glitches. While many were seen sharing memes and how they switch to Twitter when Insta is down.
Here's how netizens reacted:
Read Also
Texas Shooting: Priyanka Chopra, Chris Evans, Selena Gomez, and other celebs express shock and grief
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)