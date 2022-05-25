e-Paper Get App

Watch: Little girl gets jealous

Video of little girl refusing to hold his hand has left netizens in splits

FPJ Web DeskUpdated:Wednesday, May 25, 2022, 03:47 PM IST
article-image

In a video, the boy takes her hand and spins her. He proceeds to do the same to the other girl on his side. When he asks for her hand again she refuses and gets angry.

The clip has been shared by @TheFigen on Twitter a day ago and since then it has gained 1 Million views and has received multiple likes and comments.

Watch video:

Read Also
Watch: Parents turn kid's drawing into customised toy
article-image
Read Also
Texas Shooting: Priyanka Chopra, Chris Evans, Selena Gomez, and other celebs express shock and grief
article-image
Read Also
Artist paints Amber Heard as Pinocchio
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeViralWatch: Little girl gets jealous

RECENT STORIES

Narinder Batra resigns as president of the Indian Olympic Association

Narinder Batra resigns as president of the Indian Olympic Association

Cabinet approves sale of govt stake in Hindustan Zinc: Report

Cabinet approves sale of govt stake in Hindustan Zinc: Report

Will not beg for anything, retire from politics if proven my role in terror activity: Yasin Malik on...

Will not beg for anything, retire from politics if proven my role in terror activity: Yasin Malik on...

Rajasthan: Gehlot govt facing challenges over candidate selection for Rajya Sabha polls

Rajasthan: Gehlot govt facing challenges over candidate selection for Rajya Sabha polls

'I'm about to...' Chilling message from Texas school shooter Salvador Ramos sent to LA girl

'I'm about to...' Chilling message from Texas school shooter Salvador Ramos sent to LA girl