Watch video: Neeraj Chopra challenges The Great Khali for #JavRun

The Great Khali takes the #JavRun challenge

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, May 27, 2022, 12:16 PM IST
article-image

Neeraj Chopra has launched a new campaign called #JavRun inspiring people to try to throw a javelin. In the latest advertisement video, Neeraj is seen challenging former WWE wrestler The Great Khali to do the challenge and asks him to throw a javelin as far as possible. The Great Khali too shows a keen interest and throws a javelin along far.

Have a look at the video:

Broken heart: Husband of teacher killed in Texas shooting dies of grief

Chinese visa scam: CBI seized my confidential Parliament notes, says Karti Chidambaram

Kolkata: Another model found dead, mother claims she suffered from depression

Coal mining scam: TMC MLA Saokat Molla skips CBI questioning

Transfer of six high court judges recommended by Supreme Court collegium

