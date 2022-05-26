Watch video: What this mom does on her daughter's graduation is leaving netizens amazed

e-Paper Get App

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, May 26, 2022, 05:38 PM IST
In a video, on her daughter's graduation day. Mother gifts her scrapbook in which she has attached all her precious life memories from birth till now. It took her 5 months to make this.

The video has been shared by goodnewscorrespondent on Instagram a day ago and since then it has gained 29k views, and multiple likes and comments.

