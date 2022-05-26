e-Paper Get App

Watch video: People do garba at railway station, win hearts on internet

Video of people doing garba has gone viral

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, May 26, 2022, 03:38 PM IST
article-image

In a video, the train was 20 minutes late and people started doing garba on the platform. Later, multiple people were seen joining them. Reportedly, the video is of Ratlam Station, Madhya Pradesh.

The video has been shared by Rahul Chhabra then it was reshared on multiple social media sites.

Have a look at the video:

