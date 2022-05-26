Watch video: Pandemic effect? Boy thinks random box is sanitising machine

In a video, the boy brings his hand close to the box in an attempt to get sanitizer. He gets disappointed when he comes to know it was just a random box not a sanitising machine.
The video was uploaded by nandisa_meander on Instagram a few days back and since then it has gained 18 Million views, 1 Million likes, and multiple comments.
Watch video:
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)