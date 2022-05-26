e-Paper Get App

Watch video: Pandemic effect? Boy thinks random box is sanitising machine

Video of little boy thinking box is sanitising machine has left netizens amazed

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, May 26, 2022, 03:38 PM IST
article-image

In a video, the boy brings his hand close to the box in an attempt to get sanitizer. He gets disappointed when he comes to know it was just a random box not a sanitising machine.

The video was uploaded by nandisa_meander on Instagram a few days back and since then it has gained 18 Million views, 1 Million likes, and multiple comments.

Watch video:

