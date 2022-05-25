e-Paper Get App

Japanese man spends more than Rs 12 lakh to look like a dog!

Pictures of realastic looking costume has gone viral on the internet, leaving netizens amazed

FPJ Web DeskUpdated:Wednesday, May 25, 2022, 06:15 PM IST
article-image

Japanese man spends Rs 12 lakhs to fulfill his dream of looking like a dog. He posted his pictures as “Collie”, a breed of dog on Twitter. The outfit was made by an agency called Zeppet and cost of the entire costume is estimated to have costed more than ₹ 12 lakh (2 million Yen). It took 40 days to make this costume.

During interview with news.mynavi, he was asked why he choose a collie, he said “I made it a collie because it looks real when I put it on my taste and costume. My favorite is quadrupedal animals, especially cute ones. Among them, I thought that a big animal close to me would be good, considering that it would be a realistic model, so I decided to make it a dog. Long-haired dogs can mislead the human figure. I met such a condition and made Collie, my favorite breed of dog.”

The interviewer even asked him whether he could move his limbs freely, to which he responded, “There are restrictions, but you can move it. However, if you move it too much, it will not look like a dog.”

Have a look at the Tweet:

Have a look at the video:

