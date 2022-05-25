'Reduce plastic in your cart,' BMC tweet on Rs25,999 bucket

Brihanmumbai Muncipal Corporation (BMC) took to Twitter and shared an image of bucket which is priced at 25,999 INR. This picture has been going viral for a while. They wrote, "Reduce plastic in your cart, or we may have to pay a higher price than this!"
