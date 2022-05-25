e-Paper Get App

'Reduce plastic in your cart,' BMC tweet on Rs25,999 bucket

BMC Tweets about bucket priced at 25,999 Rs

FPJ Web DeskUpdated:Wednesday, May 25, 2022, 05:29 PM IST
article-image

Brihanmumbai Muncipal Corporation (BMC) took to Twitter and shared an image of bucket which is priced at 25,999 INR. This picture has been going viral for a while. They wrote, "Reduce plastic in your cart, or we may have to pay a higher price than this!"

Have a look at the Tweet:

Read Also
Voldemort or Gorr? First look at Christian Bale in 'Thor: Love and Thunder'
article-image
Read Also
Watch: Little girl refuses to hold boy's hand in jealousy, her reaction is leaving netizens in...
article-image
Read Also
Texas Shooting: Priyanka Chopra, Chris Evans, Selena Gomez, and other celebs express shock and grief
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeViral'Reduce plastic in your cart,' BMC tweet on Rs25,999 bucket

RECENT STORIES

Pakistan: Police use tear gas to disperse PTI workers heading for 'Azadi March'

Pakistan: Police use tear gas to disperse PTI workers heading for 'Azadi March'

Monkeypox spread is a matter of concern, says NTAGI chief Dr NK Arora; Centre sets up expert...

Monkeypox spread is a matter of concern, says NTAGI chief Dr NK Arora; Centre sets up expert...

India cricketer Amit Mishra hits back at Shahid Afridi for supporting Yasin Malik

India cricketer Amit Mishra hits back at Shahid Afridi for supporting Yasin Malik

Russia eases citizenship rules for residents of southern Ukraine

Russia eases citizenship rules for residents of southern Ukraine

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Hearing on main accused Ashish Mishra's bail application to be held on May...

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Hearing on main accused Ashish Mishra's bail application to be held on May...