Watch video: Man brings ladder to cross railway platform

Video of man using ladder to change platform has gone viral

FPJ Web DeskUpdated:Wednesday, May 25, 2022, 05:20 PM IST
article-image

In a video, the man uses a ladder to get down from one platform. He crosses the railway track with ladder in his hands. He climbs another platform with the help of a ladder.

Reportedly, the video is of Kolkata's local, Naihati Junction station.

Watch video:

