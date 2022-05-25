Watch: 63-year-old grooves on 'Chokra Jawaan Re'

In the video, she is seen lip-syncing the song and grooving on Arjun Kapoor's Chokra Jawaan Re with her son. They even did the hookstep.

The video has been shared by ravi.bala.sharma on Instagram two days back and since then it has been watched 32k times and has received multiple likes and comments.

Watch video:

Read Also Watch: Kitten imitates actions