Watch video: Is Sonu Sood going to help one-legged girl who hops her way to school?

In a video, a differently-abled girl goes to school daily by hopping. Her video went viral and actor Sonu Sood tweeted about her. He has offered to help her.
The video has been shared on several social media sites and has gained millions of views.
Have a look at the video:
Here's what Sonu Sood has shared:
(Image source: Twitter)
