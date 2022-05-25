e-Paper Get App

Thank You teaser is out! Netizens flood Twitter with their reactions

#ThankYouTeaser is trending on Twitter at No 6 in India

FPJ Web DeskUpdated:Wednesday, May 25, 2022, 06:57 PM IST
article-image

The 'Thank You' teaser is out today (25, May). An upcoming Indian Telugu language romantic comedy film. The film stars Naga Chaitanya and Raashi Khanna in lead roles. After watching the teaser fans who were much awaited for this movie flooded Twitter with their reactions. Many fell in love with background music while some stated it looks similar to Premam. The teaser was released 1 hour back and it has already gained 1 Million views. Currently, the #ThankYouTeaser is trending on Twitter at number 6 in India.

Here's how netizens reacted:

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeViralThank You teaser is out! Netizens flood Twitter with their reactions

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai: Residents join hand to pay tax of Kharghar corporator Leena Garad by contributing as...

Navi Mumbai: Residents join hand to pay tax of Kharghar corporator Leena Garad by contributing as...

Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of May 25, 2022; watch video

Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of May 25, 2022; watch video

Mumbai records uptick in Covid-19 infections with nearly 300 cases

Mumbai records uptick in Covid-19 infections with nearly 300 cases

India's javelin star Neeraj Chopra to train in Finland ahead of Diamond League: SAI

India's javelin star Neeraj Chopra to train in Finland ahead of Diamond League: SAI

Russian rockets strike eastern Ukrainian town of Pokrovsk, at least four wounded

Russian rockets strike eastern Ukrainian town of Pokrovsk, at least four wounded