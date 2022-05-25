Thank You teaser is out! Netizens flood Twitter with their reactions

The 'Thank You' teaser is out today (25, May). An upcoming Indian Telugu language romantic comedy film. The film stars Naga Chaitanya and Raashi Khanna in lead roles. After watching the teaser fans who were much awaited for this movie flooded Twitter with their reactions. Many fell in love with background music while some stated it looks similar to Premam. The teaser was released 1 hour back and it has already gained 1 Million views. Currently, the #ThankYouTeaser is trending on Twitter at number 6 in India.
Here's how netizens reacted:
