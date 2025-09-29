Video: Indian Army’s Balnoi Battalion Screens IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final For LoC Residents In Poonch, Netizens Call It A 'Wonderful Gesture'

X/ @ANI

Poonch: Bringing cheer to the border community, the Indian Army’s Balnoi Battalion organised a live screening of the high-voltage India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Final at Balnoi Ground, near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Mendhar sector of Poonch district.

A video of residents enjoying the match on the big screen has gone viral, drawing praise from netizens who called the gesture heartwarming and symbolic of unity beyond conflict.

Many were moved by the sight of border villagers cheering for Team India. One user wrote, “This is such a wonderful gesture by the Army! Another day of reminding gullible Indians that the armed forces have no enmity with Pak.”

Another commented, “After Indian Armed Forces Team India ne Pakistan ko Ragad diya Nichod diya Pakistan all out 5 balls were remaining #INDvPAK.”

Others lauded the Army’s efforts in bringing communities together: “Amazing Indian Army bringing the Asia Cup Final to people living near the border. True spirit of connecting and cheering together.”

Some pointed out the contrast between online outrage and real-life celebrations, writing, “Looks like boycott is happening only on social media. In reality, everyone is watching.”

Team India Wins The Championship

On the field, Tilak Varma’s unbeaten 69 guided India to a five-wicket victory over Pakistan, sealing their second T20 Asia Cup title. Chasing 147, India crossed the finish line with two balls to spare, thanks to a 60-run partnership between Varma and Shivam Dube (33 off 22). Earlier, Pakistan’s openers Sahibzada Farhan (57) and Fakhar Zaman (46) gave them a strong start, but a middle-order collapse saw them bowled out for 146. Kuldeep Yadav starred with 4/30, supported by Varun Chakaravarthy, Axar Patel, and Jasprit Bumrah with two wickets each.

This was India’s third win over Pakistan in the tournament.