MNS Opposes Screening Of India–Pakistan Cricket Match In Navi Mumbai Theatre

The Maharashtra Navnirman Chitrapat Sena (MNS) strongly opposed the proposed screening of the India–Pakistan cricket match at a popular cinema theater in Navi Mumbai

According to reports, the matter came to light on Saturday morning when news channels stated that the match would be shown in theatres. Following instructions from Ameya Khopkar, representatives of the MNS Chitrapat Sena and local Navi Mumbai office-bearers immediately reached the venue.

After discussions with the theatre officials, it was confirmed that the screening had been cancelled. However, the MNS Chitrapat Sena made its stand clear, stating, “Such mistakes will never be tolerated in Maharashtra. In the future too, any such attempts will not be accepted under any circumstances.”

The management assured the party that such incidents would not be repeated.

Several local office-bearers of the MNS Chitrapat Sena and Maharashtra sainiks were present during the visit.

