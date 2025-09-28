 MNS Opposes Screening Of India–Pakistan Cricket Match In Navi Mumbai Theatre
Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Sunday, September 28, 2025, 11:15 PM IST
MNS Chitrapat Sena Opposes Screening of India-Pakistan Match at PVR Inox |

The Maharashtra Navnirman Chitrapat Sena (MNS) strongly opposed the proposed screening of the India–Pakistan cricket match at a popular cinema theater in Navi Mumbai

After discussions with the theatre officials, it was confirmed that the screening had been cancelled. However, the MNS Chitrapat Sena made its stand clear, stating, “Such mistakes will never be tolerated in Maharashtra. In the future too, any such attempts will not be accepted under any circumstances.”

The management assured the party that such incidents would not be repeated.

Several local office-bearers of the MNS Chitrapat Sena and Maharashtra sainiks were present during the visit.

