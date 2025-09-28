Central Railway Launches Optical Ground Wire System In Mumbai Division To Enhance Train Safety

Central Railway (CR) inaugurated the Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) system on Sunday on its Mumbai Division, marking a major milestone in modernizing railway communication and safety infrastructure.

The new system was inaugurated by Dharam Veer Meena at the 110 KV North-East transmission line near Asangaon. The event was attended by Anoop Kumar Agarwal, Principal Chief Electrical Engineer; Hiresh Mina, Divisional Railway Manager, Mumbai Division; along with Principal Heads of Departments and senior officers of Central Railway.

"The Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) is a high-capacity aerial fibre optic cable system being introduced by Central Railway in alignment with Railway Board directives. It aims to bolster safe train operations by offering a reliable and faster alternative to traditional underground Optical Fibre Cables (OFCs)" said an official.

Faster, Safer, and More Reliable

The OPGW will function as an Aerial Earth Conductor (AEC) on electrified routes, laid along Overhead Equipment (OHE) masts and portals.

According to Central Railway, this approach enables faster deployment and enhanced resilience of communication systems crucial for train safety, such as Automatic Block Signalling (ABS). By improving train movement efficiency, it helps reduce delays and optimizes the use of rail infrastructure. High-speed wireless connectivity further supports real-time monitoring and control of rail operations, ensuring that data is transmitted quickly and reliably. Additionally, advanced networking technologies provide robust and efficient data communication, minimizing the risk of signal failure and enhancing overall system reliability. It will also help in speedy execution for providing backbone for works like KAVACH system.

Compared to underground OFC installation, the OPGW allows speedier execution and easier maintenance due to its aerial setup.

'The 96F Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) system comes with several special features that mark a significant technological advancement for the Railways. Central Railway has taken the lead in pioneering this innovative technology within the railway network. Unlike the traditional Optical Fibre Cable (OFC) setup, which typically involves one fibre on either side of the tracks, the OPGW system incorporates two fibres on each side, thereby enhancing capacity and redundancy. These fibres are enclosed within the power lines themselves, which provides added safety and security from external physical damage or tampering. This design also facilitates route diversity and allows for better utilization of the existing Overhead Equipment (OHE) infrastructure, ultimately reducing installation and operational costs" said an official.

"Because the fibres are aerial, maintenance is relatively simpler and more efficient compared to underground OFC systems, which often require extensive digging and repair efforts. Furthermore, the system offers significant revenue potential; beyond serving internal railway communication needs, the surplus fibre capacity can be leased out to telecom and data service providers. This opens up opportunities for generating additional income, making the 96F OPGW a cost-effective and forward-looking investment for the Railways" official further added.