World's Most Expensive 'Dubai Dress' Made With 10Kg Gold Costs AED 4.6 Million; Read More

Sharjah has once again become the glittering capital of the region as the 56th Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show opened its doors at Expo Centre Sharjah. Drawing more than 500 exhibitors from over 20 countries, this year’s edition promises a spectacular showcase of innovation, artistry, and opulence in the world of fine jewellery and luxury watches.

A guinness world record attraction

The star of the exhibition is undoubtedly Al Romaizan Gold and Jewellery’s breathtaking “Dubai Dress”, a Guinness World Record holder. Crafted entirely from 21-karat gold, the masterpiece weighs an astonishing 10.0812 kilograms and is valued at AED 4.6 million.

The dazzling creation is not a single piece but a four-part ensemble featuring a golden crown: 398 grams, a necklace: 8,810.6 grams, earrings: 134.1 grams and, Hiyar (Waist Ornament): 738.5 grams

Months of intricate craftsmanship went into creating this record-breaking design, reinforcing Al Romaizan’s reputation for extravagant artistry. The brand is no stranger to bold innovations; in earlier editions of the show, it famously showcased a gold bicycle worth Dh1.5 million.

International jewellery extravaganza

Spanning 30,000 square metres, the five-day exhibition has cemented its place as the largest gold and jewellery trade show in the region. Organized by Expo Centre Sharjah in partnership with the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), it unites more than 1,800 jewellers, designers, and industry experts under one roof.

What sets this edition apart is its global diversity. Over 68% of exhibitors are international, representing powerhouse jewellery hubs such as Italy, India, Türkiye, the USA, Russia, the UK, Japan, China, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Malaysia. Adding to the international flair, newcomers from Australia, Myanmar, and Pakistan have joined the roster, bringing fresh perspectives and new cultural influences. The Arab world also enjoys strong representation, with leading names from Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Lebanon.

Beyond the big international names, the spotlight also shines on local talent through the “Emirati Goldsmiths Platform.” This initiative highlights homegrown designers who are blending traditional Emirati heritage with modern jewellery artistry, offering visitors a unique mix of authenticity and innovation.

Competitions, workshops & prizes

Visitors to the show can look forward not only to dazzling displays but also to interactive workshops, live design demonstrations, and competitions that showcase craftsmanship in action. Exciting prizes are also up for grabs, with the highlight being a brand-new Audi A3, making the event both glamorous and rewarding.