e-Paper Get App

Watch video: Mother's prayers get accepted as her 7-year-old son succeeds in standing on his own for first time

Video of boy standing on his own after 7 years has gone viral

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, May 26, 2022, 06:04 PM IST
article-image

In a video, the boy was able to stand and walk on his own for the first time in seven years. He was about to fall but the mother grabs him.

The video was shared by goodnews_movement on Instagram a few hours ago and since then it has been watched 554k times and has received 25k likes and multiple comments.

Watch video:

Read Also
Watch video: Pandemic effect? Boy thinks random box is sanitising machine
article-image
Read Also
Watch video: Father reacts to son passing exam, leaving netizens teary-eye
article-image
Read Also
Video: Son reconnects with stepdad after 18 years; watch what happens next!
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeViralWatch video: Mother's prayers get accepted as her 7-year-old son succeeds in standing on his own for first time

RECENT STORIES

Nagpur: After blood transfusion, 4 children become HIV positive, one dies

Nagpur: After blood transfusion, 4 children become HIV positive, one dies

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Amid rising COVID-19 cases, CM Uddhav Thackeray urges people to wear masks

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Amid rising COVID-19 cases, CM Uddhav Thackeray urges people to wear masks

CoA will end autocratic rule and malpractices in Hockey India: Olympian Joaquim Carvalho

CoA will end autocratic rule and malpractices in Hockey India: Olympian Joaquim Carvalho

Uttar Pradesh: Trying to keep poll promises, Yogi Adityanath govt tables budget of Rs 6.15 lakh...

Uttar Pradesh: Trying to keep poll promises, Yogi Adityanath govt tables budget of Rs 6.15 lakh...

15 games, 15 wins and 71 goals: Here's how this Mumbai football team is ruling the Elite Premier...

15 games, 15 wins and 71 goals: Here's how this Mumbai football team is ruling the Elite Premier...