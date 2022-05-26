e-Paper Get App

Taking doctors advice gone too far? THIS grandma installs bar in her shower

Video of grandma following doctors advice has left netizens in splits

Rajshree RajputUpdated: Thursday, May 26, 2022, 06:04 PM IST
article-image

In a video, grandma is seen reciting what her doctor has advised her. Later, the video shows a bar installed in her shower.

The video has been shared by hoperisesnetwork on Instagram a few days back and since then it has been watched 12 Million times and has received 756k likes and multiple comments.

Watch video:

