Watch video: Mumbai youth plays guitar, sings Aditya A's trending 'Chaand Baaliyan'

Music artist Aditya A's 'Chaand Baaliyan', which released in 2020, is now trending on social media. It looks like netizens have fallen in love with the lyrics and the tune of the song, taking to recreate it with their mesmerizing voices or playing the favorite instrument.

In a recent video shared on Instagram by @clinty231299, we can a young boy named Clinston enjoying to the beats of the trending song 'Chaand Baaliyan'. He is seen playing the chords on his guitar and singing soulfully to words of the song.

Since shared some two hours ago, the video has already gained over 2K views and counting for more. The 'Chaand Baaliyan' cover video was captioned to read, "Welcome Summer in da Hoodie...Hey Sunshine...Happy Women's Day y'all."

Regarding the song 'Chaand Baaliyan' beat, it is a composition by Aditya A featuring Rajat Dakol and Anchal Sharma. The album was produced by Madhavi Bharadwaj, directed by Shivam Sharma and shot at the Cafe Ilaaka, Bir. Taking a sneak peak into the lyrics of the beautiful song, it begins with, "Dekhoon Main Tujhe, Ya Dekhoon Kudarat Ke Nazaare, Mushkilon Mein Hai Yeh Dil Mera...Yeh Teri Chaand Baaliyan

Hai Honṭhon Pe Yeh Gaaliyan."



Watch the video of the Mumbai youth performing the song, right here:

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 01:36 PM IST