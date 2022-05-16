Watch video: Male lavani dancer Kiran Kore performs on Ajay-Atul's Chandra

Kiran Kore is an Indian Dancer and a Choreographer who is popularly known for his performance in the Marathi film “Chatrapati Shasan”. The versatile male Lavani dancer is also good at makeup and graceful grooming. His Instagram page is loaded with videos which can make people wonder about who's this pretty female!

In his recent video, we can see him enjoying Ajay-Atul's 'Chandra'. Kiran seems to be in love for the Marathi song, so much that there are multiple videos of him performing to the beat. He also collaborates with other dancers and talented artists to create grooving videos for social media.

Take a look at a few of his 'Chandra' reels, right here:

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Advertisement

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Advertisement

ALSO READ Drunk TikToker tattooed Satanic cross on forehead

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 04:18 PM IST