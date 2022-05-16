Watch video: Male lavani dancer Kiran Kore performs on Ajay-Atul's Chandra

Kiran Kore is an Indian Dancer and a Choreographer who is popularly known for his performance in the Marathi film “Chatrapati Shasan”. The versatile male Lavani dancer is also good at makeup and graceful grooming. His Instagram page is loaded with videos which can make people wonder about who's this pretty female!
In his recent video, we can see him enjoying Ajay-Atul's 'Chandra'. Kiran seems to be in love for the Marathi song, so much that there are multiple videos of him performing to the beat. He also collaborates with other dancers and talented artists to create grooving videos for social media.
Take a look at a few of his 'Chandra' reels, right here:
