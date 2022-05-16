'Bollywood can’t afford you, but pan masala can': Mahesh Babu gets trolled for promoting tobacco brand

After Bollywood celebrities such as Akshay Kumar, SRK, and Ajay Devgn endorsing the paan masala brand, now Mahesh Babu took to join the row for not only promoting a tobacco product but also attracting resultant backlashes.

Twitter flooded with criticism towards the Telugu actor with many pulling his recent 'Bollywood can’t afford me...' comment. People sarcastically questioned and slammed Mahesh Babu by saying, "Bollywood can't afford u but pan masala brand does."

During the trailer launch event of Adivi Sesh's upcoming film 'Major', Mahesh was asked about venturing into the Hindi film industry, given the trend of pan-India films in today's times. To that, the actor said, "I may sound arrogant, I did get a lot of offers in Hindi. But I think they can't afford me. I don't want to waste my time."

Take a look at some of the tweets, right here:

Published on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 12:28 PM IST