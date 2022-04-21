e-Paper Get App
Juhi Chawla, Vinod Kapri, and others REACT after Akshay Kumar apologises over paan masala ad

Netizens have acknowledged the actor's apology tweet with respect and acceptance, praising that its takes a lot to express it out.

Swarna Srikanth | Updated on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 10:37 AM IST

Akshay Kumar, who came under fire over social media for endorsing the brand, recently tweeted to never promote tobacco in future.

On Thursday, he took to the micro-blogging site and wrote, "I am sorry". Later followed a heartfelt lengthy note that read, ""I would like to apologise to you, all my fans and well-wishers. Your reaction over the past few days has deeply affected me. While I have not and will not endorse tobacco, I respect the outpouring of your feelings in light of my association...But I promise to be extremely mindful in making my future choices. In return I shall forever continue to ask for your love and wishes."

Soon after the Bollywood celebrity issued an apology, fellow cine personalities and fans began reacting over it. Most people on Twitter have appreciated his 'I am sorry' remark over paan masala ad. They have acknowledged the actor's apology tweet with respect and acceptance, praising that its takes a lot to express it out.

Take a look at some reactions, right here:

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 10:37 AM IST