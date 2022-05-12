e-Paper Get App
Alia Bhatt goes on an air ride with 'Land Kara De' meme guy, Cadbury ad video goes viral

In a video shared by Vipin Kumar, which happens to be an ad commercial for the chocolate brand, we can see him hilariously enjoy a so-called air ride. To what looks like a fun paragliding attempt is nothing but a green screen shoot fixed right on edits.

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 02:22 PM IST

A video featuring the newly wed Alia Bhatt not on her honeymoon but high in the air is doing rounds on social media for all the humour it has. In a video shared by 'Land Kara De' meme fame Vipin Kumar, which happens to be an ad commercial for the chocolate brand, we can see him hilariously enjoy a so-called air ride along Alia. To what looks like a fun paragliding attempt is nothing but a green screen shoot fixed right on edits.

In video was captioned to read, “Who Said A meme Can't achive the heights? Who said A meme have just a life of 1 -2 months? Breaking all the bakwas stereotypes and shooting with@aliabhatt...”

Spilling the beans over the ad video, Vipin Kumar shared some behind-the-scenes pictures from the shoot. The images reveal Kumar and Alia Bhatt posing on a hand glider in front against a green screen backdrop at the Mehboob studio.

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 02:22 PM IST