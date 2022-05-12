e-Paper Get App
Google Translate trends on Twitter after addition of 24 languages

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 11:08 AM IST

Google, just hours ago, introduced more 24 languages including 8 Indian ones to Google Translate. The addition comes with the aim to increase the number of regional languages supported by its online multilingual translation service.

As per the the online platform's announcement at its annual developer conference 'Google I/O 2022' on May 11, it brings the total languages supported by the translation service to 133 languages.

Along with India's ancient language Sanskrit, the other Indian languages in the latest iteration of Google Translate are Assamese, Bhojpuri, Dogri, Konkani, Maithili, Mizo and Meiteilon (Manipuri). Here's the list of the newly added languages:

  • Assamese

  • Aymara

  • Bambara

  • Bhojpuri

  • Dhivehi

  • Dogri

  • Ewe

  • Guarani

  • Ilocano

  • Konkani

  • Krio

  • Kurdish (Sorani)

  • Lingala

  • Luganda

  • Maithili

  • Meiteilon (Manipuri)

  • Mizo

  • Oromo

  • Quechua

  • Sanskrit

  • Sepedi

  • Tigrinya

  • Tsonga

  • Twi

Soon after the news touched the ears of netizens, they thanked and appreciated the service by Google for their update. Twitter began to trend 'Google Translate' with people sharing their try over the introduced feature. Take a look at some of the reactions, right below:

