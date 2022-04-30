Love Maggi noodles? Check this miniature version of your favorite food

Love Maggi noodles? Over the debate of whether or not the delicacy could be prepared in the prescribed time of mere two minutes, this miniature version of one's favorite food seems to make it possible.

Too small and cute, the handmade work is impressive enough to woo the internet. Since shared by @cnarts_miniatures on Instagram, it has won hearts of social media users.

The video shows unpacking or unveiling of the noodles from its tiny pack. The screen begins to feature the Maggi label, so as to fit within a human's palm. Then, the package is slit open to release the noodles and to not miss even the masala powder.

Watch video, right here:

"Tiny maggi miniature," the caption read followed by a yummy face emoji. To the cute little creation, the internet burst into comments and suggested it of looking so real and being able to be cooked in the promised two minute period. Some titled the handmade pack as 'diet' version of the product, as it was much smaller and low on calories in comparison to the original size collection.

Here's how netizens reacted:

Published on: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 04:32 PM IST