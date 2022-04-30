Similar to blood donation camps for humans, healthy pets must store blood over emergency reasons: Veterinarian Dr. Vinod Sharma

The last Saturday of April is observed as World Veterinary Day, aiming to commemorate the veterinary profession. It was created by the World Veterinary Association (WVA) in 2000 as an annual occasion to remember and acknowledge the efforts of the people in the field.

On this day, Swarna Srikanth, on behalf of the Free Press Journal, strikes a conversation with Dr. Vinod Sharma, Head of Veterinary Services at DCC Animal Hospital.

Here are a few excerpts from the talk, take a look:

Having a pet can be one of the most rewarding experiences for many of us, especially more so since the pandemic broke out. Pets make our lives pawsome, pawfect! However, the joy of companionship, loyalty, love and affection they offer us is backed with a number of responsibilities.

So, here are the five most important things that every veterinarian wants pet-parents to know:

1. Make sure to adopt your pup from a reputable organization or shelter. Take time to know about the place you are looking to adopt from, and make sure you have all the details needed, including the medical records.

2. While referrals from friends and family are often the way we decide upon our doctors, pet parents should also conduct some of their own research into available veterinarians. Finding good veterinary care is similar to an investment, as they will play a major role in the long run to both pets and the human owner.

3. Finding good boarding and grooming facilities, where experienced and trusted caretakers are available, is another important step.

4. Most dogs as well as some other pets will require behavioural training, to learn habits, routines, and even tricks. Hence, finding a good trainer or training unit is also a must.

5. Finally, you should have a good nutrition consultant, who can help you understand the kind of diet your pet needs, and also offer suggestions and guidance, when needed.

Importance of vaccination, hygiene, and stool habits in pets

Vaccinations, along with good hygiene and healthy stool are three of the most important factors determining your the wellbeing of a pet animal.

Well groomed and healthy pet is always preferred in a society, unlike the one which lacks defecation training. Thus, it is important for a pet parent to train their dear animal on the essentials.

While timely vaccines and booster shots are necessary to prevent infections from deadly diseases, cleanliness and hygiene is also a must. Making sure our houses and especially our pet corners are clean - is key to preventing a wide range of common infections and diseases, just like it is for humans. It also prevents any spread of infections to pet parents.

Oops, it's an animal bite! What are the immediate measures on getting subject to a pet bite?

The first step in case of any animal bite is always to wash the area with soap and water to disinfect it. If possible, a tourniquet can be made, too. Then, the highest priority is always to seek medical help at the earliest to avoid unfortunate circumstances like poisonings or infections.

Raise pets vs kids - the young generation has its own way to pull down the human population?

The young population today is highly aware and extremely fond of pets as companions. The pets aren't a substitute or replacement to having kids, they are just like any other family member in one's household. Today’s generation plan for kids keeping their pet's needs in mind and raising their children with paws love.

Animal blood banks: Are we awareness of it? How can it get better?

In India, there is a continued shortage of blood banks for animals - be it the pet, a stray or other. Both awareness and availability are a concern.

Instances such as accidents, illnesses and at times even old age lead to our beloved pets requiring blood transfusion. But the availability of clean, healthy blood for pets is inadequate. Thus, it is a need of the hour to have more institutions and blood banks, as well as raising the amount of awareness among pet parents and general citizens.

Just like we have blood donation camps for us humans, pet parents should also be encouraged to sign their healthy pets up as donors.

Future of veterinary care in India

Today, pet parents everywhere demand the best veterinary care for their pets. India is an emerging veterinary market for pets and other animals, with an incredible potential for the pet healthcare industry.

However, there is still a marked gap in the availability of high-quality pet healthcare following international standards of treatment and care. DCC Animal Hospital is playing a key role in filling this gap.

The healthcare offers pet parents a bevy of resources and services, including the latest digital platforms where they can book their appointments, check pets’ health records and medical history, and seek guidance and advice from experienced veterinarians via tele-consultancy. In doing so, it also provides jobs to a vast range of veterinarians, paramedics, and other sectors, who together help DCC’s chain of hospitals offer the best services possible.

Saturday, April 30, 2022