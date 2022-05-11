National Technology Day: #PRAGATI trends on Twitter with 'Sahi pakde hai' memes from 'Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai'

Are you obsessed with &TV's Bhabhi ji? No doubt that the "Sahi pakde hai" dialogue from the soap opera titled 'Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai' is not just famous among casual conversations but also over meme templates.

On the occasion of National Technology Day, i.e. today, Bhabhi ji memes flooded Twitter along similar hilarious messages, making it to one of the top trends on the micro blogging platform.

Wondering the reason for #PRAGATI buzz and all the fuss? It's simple and clear - a result of the theme of the National Technology Day. Theme of the year 2022 is "PRAGATI : Promoting Avenues for Growth through Technological Innovations."

To the unversed, the words are uttered by Shilpa Shinde who goes by the name “Angoori bhabhi” in the popular TV show. The dialogue is generally made in reply to a statement which sounds convincing and right. The meaning of "Sahi pakde hai" in English would roughly be "You got it right".

However, the internet stormed to stay divided over the theme - with some saying it to be great news, others took to pull in humour. Though Bhabhi ji's dialogue was shared by several social media users, a few along posted "Relax boys" visual and other wit-filled pieces.

Take a look at some reactions by netizens, right here:

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 03:47 PM IST